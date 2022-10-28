Mysore will see 12,000 jobs under Beyond Bengaluru initiative: BJP Karnataka

Karnataka's Mysore will see 12,000 new jobs as the city gets an investment of ₹1,400 crore, The ruling BJP in Karnataka said. The Basavaraj Bommai-led government said several companies are interested in investing in and around Mysore.
Karnataka's Mysore will see 12,000 new jobs as the city gets an investment of ₹1,400 crore, The ruling BJP in Karnataka said. The Basavaraj Bommai-led government said several companies are interested in investing in and around Mysore.
In a tweet, the BJP in Karnataka wrote, "@BSBommai govt gives Diwali gift to the people of Mysore. Under #BeyondBengaluru initiative, Rs. 1,400 crores will be invested around Mysore and the companies have come forward to invest. Due to this, 12,000 jobs will be created and the speed of development of Mysore will increase further".
In a tweet, the BJP in Karnataka wrote, "@BSBommai govt gives Diwali gift to the people of Mysore. Under #BeyondBengaluru initiative, Rs. 1,400 crores will be invested around Mysore and the companies have come forward to invest. Due to this, 12,000 jobs will be created and the speed of development of Mysore will increase further".
Mysore is the second largest city in Karnataka and is popular for its rich heritage, culture, and natural beauty. Because of its favourable climate, it is one of the cities in Karnataka that is expanding the quickest.
Mysore is the second largest city in Karnataka and is popular for its rich heritage, culture, and natural beauty. Because of its favourable climate, it is one of the cities in Karnataka that is expanding the quickest.
Mysore is quickly becoming a real estate hotspot not just in Karnataka but also across the country. Mysuru has bagged the title of 'Cleanest City in India' recently. The city is considered one of the most cost-effective cities in India when it comes to the standard of living. The day-to-day expenses in the city are way more economic than most metros in the country.
Mysore is quickly becoming a real estate hotspot not just in Karnataka but also across the country. Mysuru has bagged the title of 'Cleanest City in India' recently. The city is considered one of the most cost-effective cities in India when it comes to the standard of living. The day-to-day expenses in the city are way more economic than most metros in the country.
Beyond Bengaluru is an initiative launched by CM Bommai government, focussing on the developmental project in other parts of Karnataka and not limiting it to just the state's capital.
Beyond Bengaluru is an initiative launched by CM Bommai government, focussing on the developmental project in other parts of Karnataka and not limiting it to just the state's capital.
On Monday, the Karnataka chief minister approved a range of projects worth over ₹1.174 lakh crore in the state. The new projects are expected to generate over 40,000 jobs in the state.
On Monday, the Karnataka chief minister approved a range of projects worth over ₹1.174 lakh crore in the state. The new projects are expected to generate over 40,000 jobs in the state.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.