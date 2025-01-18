Amid a panic situation in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district over the mysterious deaths in the past six weeks, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered to constitute an inter-ministerial team to ascertain the causes of deaths.

According to reports, even the authorities are clueless about the mysterious deaths in Badhaal village, located around 55km from Rajouri district headquarters.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that Amit Shah has ordered the constitution of an inter-ministerial team led by the Ministry of Home Affairs to visit the affected village to ascertain the causes of deaths in 3 incidents in the past six weeks in Jammu’s Rajouri district.

“The team will consist of experts from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers and Ministry of Water Resources. It will also be assisted by experts from animal husbandry, food safety and forensic science labs,” reads the statement.

The team would proceed on January 19 and in collaboration with the local administration would also work on providing immediate relief as well as taking precautionary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

“Experts from some of the most reputed institutions of the country have been arranged to manage the situation and understand the causative factors of deaths,” said the Ministry.

Meanwhile, an 11-member SIT, headed by Budhal Superintendent of Police (Operations) Wajahat Hussain, has been formed to investigate the deaths.

CM chairs meet Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday chaired a high-level meeting here to discuss the situation and directed health and police departments to expedite investigations.

Health issues Before the deaths, people complained of fever, pain, nausea and loss of consciousness.

According to a doctor, the MRI scan of the patients revealed oedema in the brain, a condition where fluid builds up in the brain tissue, reported PTI.