Mysterious disease in Andhra Pradesh claims one life, 290 fall sick

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas (Nani), who represents Eluru, said tests established that water contamination was not the cause of the mysterious disease. Nani visited the hospital again on Sunday and took stock of the situation and said there was no need to panic. "Most of the victims have recovered and others are stable. We have readied 50 beds in the GGH in Vijayawada to shift patients, if required. Our medical teams are attending to every patient," the Deputy Chief Minister said. TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh too visited the hospital and spoke to the victims. He blamed the Jagan Mohan Reddy governments negligence for the disease outbreak, though initially it was suspected that water contamination caused it. Expressing anguish over 290 people falling ill, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu demanded a full-fledged inquiry into the disease outbreak and declaration of health emergency in Eluru city.