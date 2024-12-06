Pushpa 2 in Mumbai: The Mumbai Police are currently investigating an unsettling incident at Galaxy Theatre in Bandra, where a screening of the highly anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule was abruptly interrupted. The disruption occurred after an unidentified individual allegedly sprayed a substance in the cinema hall, causing widespread discomfort among the audience.

Pushpa 2 Screening: Audience Experiences Coughing, Vomiting The incident took place after Pushpa 2’s interval, when moviegoers were forced to leave the hall due to the overwhelming effects of the ‘mysterious’ spray.

Several Pushpa 2 screening attendees at Galaxy hall in Mumbai's Bandra reported symptoms including coughing, throat irritation, and even vomiting.

According to witnesses, the situation became so severe that the Pushpa 2 screening had to be paused for approximately 15 to 20 minutes while the authorities responded.

Deen Dayal, a moviegoer who was present at the Pushpa 2 screening at Bandra theatre, described his experience to ANI: “We came out during the interval. After going back in, it seemed that someone had sprayed something causing coughing among the audience. The show was halted for around 10 minutes... The police are here checking everyone..."

Ramzan, another cinema-goer who was present during the screening, recounted his ordeal to ANI: "As soon as we went back after the interval, we started coughing. We went to the bathroom and vomited. The smell stayed for 10-15 minutes. The smell faded away after the doors were opened. The movie resumed after that. The police are inside conducting an investigation..."

Pushpa 2: Hyderabad Theatre Chaos Results in Fatalities In a separate but equally troubling incident, a chaotic scene unfolded at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad as fans gathered for the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The excitement quickly turned into a stampede, forcing police to intervene with a mild lathi-charge to control the crowd.

Tragically, the stampede led to a fatality.

A woman lost her life in the chaos, and a child was injured in the stampede. The authorities have taken swift action, with a case registered under Section 105,118(1) r/w 3(5) of the BNS Act at the Chikkadpally Police Station.