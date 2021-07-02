Netizens went into an overdrive on Friday moments after a "loud boom" was heard in the Bengaluru city at around 12:30 pm. The internet speculated whether it was an earthquake or an explosion, but it was neither.

A few Bengaluru residents said that the sound might have been caused by a trainee fighter jet flying over the city from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited airport.

Reacting to the loud sound heard in the Karnataka capital today, HAL said it could not comment on what caused the sound.

"Regular sorties of fighters and trainers take place from HAL airport. Today was no different. HAL can't comment on the loud noise reportedly heard today in Bengaluru," said HAL spokesperson Gopal Sutar.

A few residents from the city said that their windows rattled because of the "boom". Many also took to Twitter and other social media platforms to report the loud boom heard in many parts of Bengaluru.

What is a sonic boom?

A sonic boom occurs when an object travels through the air faster than the speed of sound and creates shock waves, which can lead to a huge emission in energy, usually in the form of sound, which can be similar to an explosion of a thunderclap.

Generally, sonic booms are created when a supersonic aircraft is travelling in air, which may create a loud boom and damage to some structures. This is because when an aircraft passes through air, it creates a series of pressure waves in front of the aircraft and behind it.

The sonic boom is a continuous sound that is emitted by the aircraft all the while it is travelling at a supersonic speed. If the aircraft is flying at a low altitude, the sonic boom may also lead to tremors similar to earthquakes and shattering of glass.

In 2020, a similar sound heard in large parts of Bengaluru city turned out to be the sonic boom of a test aircraft.

Meanwhile, the loud bang has generated an emphatic discussion on social media as people shared memes and hilarious jokes.

Some said it might be an earthquake, which others were seen asking if it was an explosion that shook up the city once again.

#Bangalore people looking up in the sky after hearing two #sonicboom

😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jBAmqsmZkv — Yash Agarwal (@meagarwalyash) July 2, 2021

Jaadu has came back to give us the Vaccine#bangalore #sonicboom pic.twitter.com/iAhawK5xdc — Debanshi Biswas (@BiswasDebanshi) July 2, 2021

Every time Khali takes a burp..a #sonicboom is heard in #Bangalore — Bhautik Joshi (@KreativeGeek) July 2, 2021

Heard loud sound sometime back near HAL #Bengaluru. I thought it was some nearby BESCOM transformer.

I am hearing similar reports from others. #SonicBoom



Yes! there is no Power Cuts yet in my area in Bangalore — Kamlesh ® (@kamleshrao) July 2, 2021

When people is fear of Third wave rumors after listening #SonicBoom in #Bangalore ...... pic.twitter.com/NcHTiPPSMa — Don't GIVE UP!! (@iamKLVR) July 2, 2021

