Mystery illness reported in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district

Mystery illness reported in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2021, 03:43 PM IST
- Many people who have fallen ill to the sickness have been admitted to Eluru government hospital
Several people have fallen ill due to a mysterious disease in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district with cases being reported from villages like Pulla and Komirepalli.
Many people who have fallen ill to the sickness have been admitted to Eluru government hospital.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has despatched officials to Eluru to directly monitor the situation.
The Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Medical and Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Medical and Health Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar have been rushed to Eluru to take stock of the situation.
The medical and health department has appealed to the people that there was no need to panic.
In December last year, an undiagnosed disease had afflicted several persons in Eluru and had spread to the neighbouring habitations with epilepsy, vomiting, convulsions, and other symptoms.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
