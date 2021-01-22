Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mystery illness reported in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district
In December last year, an undiagnosed disease had afflicted several persons in Eluru and had spread to the neighbouring habitations with epilepsy, vomiting, convulsions, and other symptoms. (Representative image)

Mystery illness reported in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district

1 min read . 03:43 PM IST ANI

  • Many people who have fallen ill to the sickness have been admitted to Eluru government hospital

Several people have fallen ill due to a mysterious disease in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district with cases being reported from villages like Pulla and Komirepalli.

Several people have fallen ill due to a mysterious disease in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district with cases being reported from villages like Pulla and Komirepalli.

Many people who have fallen ill to the sickness have been admitted to Eluru government hospital.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Bird flu in India: Avian Influenza confirmed across 12 states so far, says govt

1 min read . 05:00 PM IST

Trump businesses see sharp revenue decline at key properties

4 min read . 05:00 PM IST

Sort data on violence against disabled girls, women separately: Rights activists

1 min read . 04:52 PM IST

Farm laws stir: Govt, farmer leaders hold talks; Unions stick to repeal demand

3 min read . 04:44 PM IST

Many people who have fallen ill to the sickness have been admitted to Eluru government hospital.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Bird flu in India: Avian Influenza confirmed across 12 states so far, says govt

1 min read . 05:00 PM IST

Trump businesses see sharp revenue decline at key properties

4 min read . 05:00 PM IST

Sort data on violence against disabled girls, women separately: Rights activists

1 min read . 04:52 PM IST

Farm laws stir: Govt, farmer leaders hold talks; Unions stick to repeal demand

3 min read . 04:44 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has despatched officials to Eluru to directly monitor the situation.

The Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Medical and Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Medical and Health Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar have been rushed to Eluru to take stock of the situation.

The medical and health department has appealed to the people that there was no need to panic.

In December last year, an undiagnosed disease had afflicted several persons in Eluru and had spread to the neighbouring habitations with epilepsy, vomiting, convulsions, and other symptoms.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.