'Mystery of missing vaccines deepening every day,' Chidambaram seeks CAG audit

"The mystery of the 'missing vaccines' is deepening every day. The statement of Bharat Biotech about the 'lead time' required to produce a batch of vaccines has added to the confusion. The proper thing to do is direct a CAG driven full-scope audit of capacity, production, despatch, supply and customers' lists of the two domestic manufacturers. Better unravel the mystery of the missing vaccines now before public anger over shortage of vaccines pours into the streets," he said.