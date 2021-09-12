The famed Mysuru Dasara celebrations will be held in physical as well as virtual modes this year, with events continuing for nine days in October. Karnataka government will observe the Covid-19 situation in the state till September 25 before taking a decision on allowing more people to attend the festivities, said Minister of State for Co-Operation of Karnataka, S T Somashekar Gowda on Sunday.

“We are making arrangements to hold the festival virtually as well as physically," Gowda told ANI. “Cultural events will be held for nine days at Mysuru Palace. We will observe COVID situation till September 25, then we'll ask CM to allow more people. He and experts will take the final decision on the matter."

Mysuru Dasara will begin from October 7 and will end by October 15. CM Basavaraj Bommai is expected to take a call on allowing more people to attend the celebrations based on the Covid-19 situation as on September 25.

“Last year, 50 participants 300 viewers were allowed for cultural events in the festival. But, this year we are asking the state government to allow 400 participants and around 1,000 viewers," Gowda said.

The Karantaka minister said that all the unvaccinated participants and viewers of the festival will be administered the Covid vaccine. A Covid-19 negative report is mandatory for those coming from Kerala, he added.

Mysuru Dasara is one of the biggest tourist attractions in the state and the country. It attracts tourists from around the world who come to take part in the festivities. The ten-day programme begins on the first day of Navratri and ends on Vijayadashami or Dasara with massive celebrations.

Preparations to celebrate this festival are being done by the Karnataka government. "Around eight elephants have been selected for it and will be welcomed on September 16 at Mysuru Palace," the minister said.

Cultural events will be held at the palace premises during the festival. On October 7, worship will be done at Chamundi temple at hills, and Jambu Savari will be held on October 15.

