Mysuru princess remembers ‘dignified’ Elizabeth II's Bengaluru visit in 19612 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 06:43 PM IST
- Princess Kamakshi Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysuru Royal family recollected the Queen's Bengaluru visit
Queen Elizabeth II's demise has triggered several nostalgic memories she made all over the world for the 70 years that she reigned. This also includes fond memories of her visit to Bengaluru in 1961. Princess Kamakshi Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysuru Royal family recollected the Queen's visit to India.