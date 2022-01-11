Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mysuru suspends physical classes till class 10 amid Covid surge. Details here

Mysuru suspends physical classes till class 10 amid Covid surge. Details here

1 min read . 10:27 PM IST Livemint

The DC specified that schools across the city and taluk will suspend classes for standard Lower Kindergarten to standard 10. He asked schools to conduct online classes.

MYSURU : Mysuru city Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham on Tuesday declared that all schools will be closed for offline classes till class10 till further orders from 12 January, Wednesday. 

The directive comes amid a rising spike in cases in the city in Karnataka where Covid-19 cases breached the 500 mark today. 

The DC specified that schools across the city and taluk will suspend classes for standard Lower Kindergarten to standard 10. He asked schools to conduct online classes.

The order also directed anganwadi centres to remain closed from Wednesday.

The order is restricted to schools in Mysuru city and Taluk, the DC confirmed that schools in other districts can continue with physical or offline classes following the Covid guidelines as stated by the Union Health Ministry. 

Bengaluru Urban and Belagavi districts have also closed down their schools for offline classes after Covid-19 cases surged.

On Tuesday, the city reported a whopping 562 cases, primarily from the Mysuru city limits. The positivity rate was 9.95%. Thirty two persons were discharged in 24 hours.

Mysuru district minister ST Somashekar also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.  

