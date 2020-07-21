N-95 masks with valved respirators won't protect you from Covid-19: Govt

The government has warned against the use of N-95 masks with valved respirators by people, saying these do not prevent coronavirus from spreading out and are 'detrimental' to the measures adopted for its containment. The Director General of Health Services (DGHS) in the Ministry of Health, in a letter to the Principal Secretaries of health and medical education of states, said it has been observed that there is "inappropriate use" of N-95 masks, particularly those with valved respirators, by the public other than designated health workers.

The government has warned against the use of N-95 masks with valved respirators by people, saying these do not prevent coronavirus from spreading out and are 'detrimental' to the measures adopted for its containment. The Director General of Health Services (DGHS) in the Ministry of Health, in a letter to the Principal Secretaries of health and medical education of states, said it has been observed that there is "inappropriate use" of N-95 masks, particularly those with valved respirators, by the public other than designated health workers.

"It is to bring to your knowledge that the use of valved respirator N-95 masks is detrimental to the measures adopted for preventing the spread of coronavirus as it does not prevent the virus from escaping out of the mask. In view of the above, I request you to instruct all concerned to follow the use of face/mouth cover and prevent inappropriate use of N-95 masks," DGHS Rajiv Garg said in the letter.

"It is to bring to your knowledge that the use of valved respirator N-95 masks is detrimental to the measures adopted for preventing the spread of coronavirus as it does not prevent the virus from escaping out of the mask. In view of the above, I request you to instruct all concerned to follow the use of face/mouth cover and prevent inappropriate use of N-95 masks," DGHS Rajiv Garg said in the letter. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Wearing a mask, when outside in public place, is mandatory in India. Some states have also imposed fine on violators if they do not wear face masks while going outside.

"To ensure safety wear home-made reusable face-cover/mask properly, especially while stepping out of your home," Ministry of Health said in a tweet.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 11.5-lakh mark today, with 37,148 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data released t 8 am today..

The death toll due to the disease rose to 28,084 with 587 fatalities reported in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.