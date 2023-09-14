N Chandrababu Naidu: ‘Money trail’ clearly points to skill development scam in Andhra Pradesh, claims CID1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 06:57 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh CID claims to have traced a ‘money trail’ in the skill development project, linking it to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh claims to have traced a clear money trail in a government-funded skill development project, linking it to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu. CID authorities stated that the funds for the said project had been diverted through shell companies.