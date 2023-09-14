Andhra Pradesh CID claims to have traced a ‘money trail’ in the skill development project, linking it to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh claims to have traced a clear money trail in a government-funded skill development project, linking it to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu. CID authorities stated that the funds for the said project had been diverted through shell companies.

"In this case, a government corporation was formed and it was exclusively formed for this purpose of skill development and the proposal was moved by some private individuals...The money trail is very clearly seen," Additional DG of CID Sanjay told ANI.

Also Read: Chandrababu Naidu's arrest leaves the leader spot open ahead of Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls The scandal allegedly revolves around a scheme purportedly aimed at establishing Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in skill development, valued at an estimated ₹3,300 crore, across Andhra Pradesh. officials believe this project has caused the state an excess loss of ₹300 crore. CID investigators claim that most of the ₹371 crore advanced by the state was channelled to shell companies using fake invoices.

Naidu has been remanded to judicial custody until September 23 by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada. The arrest took place in relation to these allegations. CID officials indicate that their probe has revealed severe irregularities.

The law enforcement agency noted that the entire 10% government commitment of ₹371 crore had been advanced before any expenses were incurred by private entities involved in the project. They added that, as per their investigations, all funds used by these private entities had come exclusively from the government's advance.

Also Read: Chandrababu Naidu Arrest: Former Andhra Pradesh CM produced in court in corruption case On the other hand, TDP workers and supporters took to the streets in Chittoor, Tirupati and West Godavari districts. They were protesting the arrest and ensuing custody of their leader Naidu.

On September 11, State Police took preventive action to maintain law and order, attempting to detain TDP MLC Kancherla Srikanth along with several other party leaders.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also involved in the case. CID officials subtly pointed out that a few arrests had been made when the ED moved into the investigation. They stated that the ongoing investigation would provide more clarity on the complex financial transactions that have taken place.

(With ANI inputs)