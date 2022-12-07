N Chandrasekaran appointed Chair of B20 India

New Delhi: N Chandrasekaran will assume the chair of B20 India and lead the business agenda during India’s G20 presidency. Chandrasekaran is chairman of the board of Tata Sons, the holding company and promoter of more than 100 Tata group companies with aggregate annual revenues of more than $100 billion.
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is appointed as the B20 India Secretariat by the Centre to lead the B20 India process. CII assumed charge on 1 December.
“As India commences its leadership of B20 amid multiple global developments and transformations, the participation of businesses in global economic decision-making has never been more critical," Chandrasekaran said.
He added that a renewed strategy for businesses to strengthen global collaborations will foster economic stability, progress and growth that is inclusive and sustainable.
B20 India has identified priorities for deliberations under the theme “R.A.I.S.E – Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, and Equitable Businesses. About 100 business policy initiatives will be organised by CII under the B20 calendar across the country during the presidency year.
“B20 has been instrumental in shaping economic policy statements by the G20 grouping over the years. As India takes over the G20 Presidency, Indian industry’s proactive participation through the B20 India platform will contribute to the G20 dialogue and help develop a conducive environment for businesses to drive growth," said Sanjiv Bajaj, president, CII, and chairman & managing director, Bajaj Finserv Limited.
B20 India’s agenda focuses on integration into global value chains and building trade resilience, innovation and R&D, and skilling and mobility of workers, amongst others. It will also prioritize financing growth and sustainable infrastructure, and financial inclusion. Energy, climate change and efficiency in utilization of resources will be an important part of the agenda, along with digital transformation.
Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, CII, said, there have been major shifts in the way businesses operate around the world, arising from the need for climate change mitigation, accelerated technologies and the aftermath of the pandemic. “The global economy must build resilience, make trade more inclusive and ensure equitable digital access. As the B20 India secretariat, CII would work on converging businesses of the world and shaping the B20 agenda on issues of global relevance."
B20 India work will be conducted through Task Forces and Action Councils, which will develop consensus-based policy recommendations to the G20. It will commence work on various taskforces and action councils after the inception meeting, scheduled on 22-24 January 2023, culminating into the B20 India Summit in August 2023.
