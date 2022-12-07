N Chandrasekaran appointed Chair of B20 India

Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, CII, said, there have been major shifts in the way businesses operate around the world, arising from the need for climate change mitigation, accelerated technologies and the aftermath of the pandemic. “The global economy must build resilience, make trade more inclusive and ensure equitable digital access. As the B20 India secretariat, CII would work on converging businesses of the world and shaping the B20 agenda on issues of global relevance."