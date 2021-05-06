COVID Command Centre chief Dr KS Jawahar Reddy on Thursday said, "Research data doesn't establish that N440K is variant of interest and is very virulent". He said, "On average around 250 samples are being sent to Centre for CCMB from the labs of the state every month, where genome sequencing of southern states -- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka -- are being carried out. The research data of CCMB far does not establish that N440K is a variant of interest and is very virulent".