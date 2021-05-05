N440K variant fades as B1617 picks up, say scientists on Covid-19 second wave

Advisor to CCMB in a tweet said, "N440K variant of SARS-CoV-2 is diminishing and likely to disappear soon," Further elaborating, Sowpati said it was difficult to state as to how many variants exist in the world now because every time it mutates and replicates. Some variants are more infectious than the others, but it can't be specified if a particular one is more dangerous.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}