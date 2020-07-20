N95 masks with valves can be detrimental for preventing COVID: Health ministry

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also issued a detailed guidelines on how to wear and dispose face mask. One needs to wash hands with soap for at least 20 seconds before wearing a mask. Alcohol-based sanitisers can also be used for washing hands. The face cover must fit properly, covering one'sr mouth, nose and chin, the medical council said. The mask needs to be changed after every eight hour. Wet masks should be avoided. The mask needs to disposed in closed bin when it is done. One needs to hands wash after disposing the face cover. Face masks should not be shared. Every one should use their own mask to fight against COVID-19.