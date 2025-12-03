‘Na snooping sambhav hai, na…’: Jyotiraditya Scindia defends Sanchar Saathi app amid privacy row

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday sought to firmly quell rising privacy concerns surrounding the government’s Sanchar Saathi cybersecurity app, insisting in Parliament that the platform cannot be used for surveillance of citizens and poses no threat to user data. His remarks come amid political backlash over a recent directive mandating smartphone manufacturers to pre-install the app on all new and existing devices.

Why is the Sanchar Saathi app facing backlash? The controversy began after a 28 November government order required all mobile phone makers to preload the state-run Sanchar Saathi safety app on every handset sold in India. The directive also mandated pushing the app to existing devices via software updates and ensuring that it is “readily visible and accessible to end users” upon first use.

Opposition leaders and digital rights advocates criticised the mandate as a potential surveillance tool, claiming the app could monitor calls and messages. Some smartphone manufacturers — including Apple, according to industry sources — reportedly expressed reservations and sought discussions with the Centre, arguing that the order was impractical in its current form.

Sanchar Saathi app row: What did Scindia say in Parliament? Jyotiraditya Scindia categorically rejected the allegations during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.

“Sanchar Saathi app se na snooping sambhav hai, na snooping hoga,” he said, stressing that the app is designed solely for citizen protection.

The Union minister added that the government’s objective is to empower users, not intrude on their privacy:

“The government want to give power in the hands of the people to help them protect themselves.”

Can users delete the Sanchar Saathi app? Amid the escalating row, Scindia softened the Centre’s stance on compulsory installation, clarifying on Tuesday that users are not obliged to keep the app.

“If you want to delete it, then delete it,” he told reporters outside Parliament.

He emphasised that the app remains inactive unless the user chooses to register, countering claims of covert surveillance.

Sanchar Saathi app row: What does Govt directive require from smartphone makers? According to the ministry’s order:

All new devices must come with Sanchar Saathi pre-installed.

Existing devices must receive the app via software update.

The app must remain visible and accessible during device setup.

Manufacturers cannot disable or tamper with its functionalities.

The government argues that Sanchar Saathi app— known for features such as identifying fraudulently obtained SIM cards and reporting lost or stolen devices — enhances digital safety for citizens.

Sanchar Saathi app row: What happens next? With user backlash growing online and manufacturers seeking clarity, consultations are expected between the government and industry players to find a middle ground. Scindia, however, reiterated the core message: the app is optional, non-intrusive and meant for public safety.