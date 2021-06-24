NAA asks tax officials to ensure tax rate cut on covid supplies reaches consumer

NEW DELHI: The National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) has instructed the top brass of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) administration to ensure that producers and suppliers of medical devices and drugs lower prices of covid related supplies to pass on the benefit of recent tax rate cuts to consumers.

The profiteering watchdog also asked senior officials of the administration to ensure that complaints about medical device makers, pharmaceutical companies and suppliers not passing on the benefit of tax cuts to consumers are taken up with anti-profiteering authorities on priority, as per an order placed on the NAA website.

The move comes after the Centre notified tax rate cuts on covid-related medical supplies with effect from 14 June, as cleared by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council. As per that, concessional tax rates on 18 classes of items will remain in force from 14 June till the end of September. The NAA instruction to tax officials is meant to ensure that manufacturers and suppliers do not pocket the benefit of tax rate cuts by increasing the base price of the product. As per GST law, businesses have to pass on the benefit of tax relief to consumers immediately after the tax cut but there is no lock-in period for the reduced price to the consumer.

In view of the pandemic, the government reduced tax rate on Tocilizumab used in treating inflammatory and autoimmune conditions and anti-fungal drug Amphotericin B to zero from 5%. Also, tax on anti-viral injection Remdesivir and blood thinner Heparin were lowered to 5% from 12%. Tax rate on several other medical supplies including oxygen, hand sanitisers, and diagnostic kits too were reduced to 5%, while that on ambulances was lowered to 12% from 28% earlier.

“Suppliers are, therefore, required to commensurately reduce the prices of each of the supplies of goods and services made by them so that the benefit of the reduction in tax rates and/or input tax credits is passed on to the recipients/consumers," NAA said in its instruction.

It also urged senior officials to ensure that powers are used to collect evidence needed to take action against “errant suppliers of various goods and services," the instruction said.

“This is a positive move for the consumers in general as the supply chain in pharma sector would be pushed to lower the prices with immediate effect," explained Rajat Mohan, senior partner at chartered accountants firm AMRG & Associates.

If a supplier is found raising the base price to pocket the tax benefit meant for consumers, anti-profiteering authorities could order refund of the allegedly overcharged amount to the consumer or deposit the same in designated consumer welfare funds if identifying individual buyers is not possible. In addition to returning the overcharged amount with hefty interest, any profiteering behaviour may also invite a penalty provision, which has been in force since 1 January 2020.

After the tax reduction was notified earlier this month, drug price watchdog National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) also ordered drugs and medical device producers to immediately slash their prices to pass on the benefit to consumers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.