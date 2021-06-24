NAA asks tax officials to ensure tax rate cut on covid supplies reaches consumer

The move comes after the Centre notified tax rate cuts on covid-related medical supplies with effect from 14 June, as cleared by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council. As per that, concessional tax rates on 18 classes of items will remain in force from 14 June till the end of September. The NAA instruction to tax officials is meant to ensure that manufacturers and suppliers do not pocket the benefit of tax rate cuts by increasing the base price of the product. As per GST law, businesses have to pass on the benefit of tax relief to consumers immediately after the tax cut but there is no lock-in period for the reduced price to the consumer.