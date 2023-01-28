‘Naatu Naatu’ composer MM Keeravani wanted to quit music in 2015, reveals AR Rahman2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 12:01 PM IST
Some of iconic Hindi songs by MM Keeravani appeared in movies like Criminal, Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, Zakhm, Sur: The Melody of Life, Jism, Paheli and Rog.
In a recent interview, AR Rahman praised MM Keeravani, the composer behind the hit song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR, for his accomplishments in the music industry. With several major international awards to his name and the upcoming Padma Shri award, Rahman remembered a time when Keeravani considered quitting music.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×