In a recent interview, AR Rahman praised MM Keeravani, the composer behind the hit song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR , for his accomplishments in the music industry. With several major international awards to his name and the upcoming Padma Shri award, Rahman remembered a time when Keeravani considered quitting music.

While calling Keeravani a “great" and “underrated" composer, ARR refers to him as a great example. In 2015, around the time when MM Keeravani’s career began to bloom, he wanted to announce his retirement.

“So, anyone who thinks their life is over, maybe that is a point where you have to start to live your life. This is a great example. I keep telling my children. That gentleman, who’s been working for 35 years, wanted to quit but then his career actually started at that point," Rahman told News18. “Art is the most beautiful thing," he added.

When asked if ARR wanted Naatu Naatu to win the Oscars, Rahman said he definitely wanted so. He will support anything that is Indian, so all his prayers and love will be for RRR at the Academy Awards, he said.

On social media, a video of AR Rahman speaking about Keeravani has received a lot of shares. Many others appreciated him and commented that his motivation and optimism are just what we need right now. People are also praising Rahman for standing by his colleague.

Rahman himself has won the Oscars a couple of times, both coming for Slumdog Millionaire in 2009. He won the Best Original Score and the Best Original Song (for Jai Ho). He was also nominated for the same categories two years later for the movie 127 Hours.

With the 1990 Telugu film Kalki, Keeravani made his musical debut. However, for unclear reasons, the movie was never released. Keeravani rose to fame as a composer with Ram Gopal Varma's 1991 film Kshana Kshanam.

Three years later, he made his Bollywood debut in Mahesh Bhatt's Criminal (1994) while he was credited as MM Kreem. Tu Mile Dil Khile turned out to be a legendary song over time. Some of his iconic Hindi songs appeared in movies like Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, Zakhm, Sur: The Melody of Life, Jism, Paheli and Rog.