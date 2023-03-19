Naatu Naatu fever grips the world; watch Virat Kohli, Prabhu Deva, Germans, South Koreans dance away2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 02:52 PM IST
- RRR movie's song Naatu Naatu, which translates to ‘dance dance’ has won hearts all over. The song that features Ram Charan and Junior NTR has had the world grooving to its energetic beats
Oscar winning Telegu song Naatu Naatu has won hearts all over the world. From foreign ambassadors to every nook and corner in India, from Instagram reels to celebrities, everyone has displayed a fair share of enthused make do of the now extremely popular dance routine.
