Oscar winning Telegu song Naatu Naatu has won hearts all over the world. From foreign ambassadors to every nook and corner in India, from Instagram reels to celebrities, everyone has displayed a fair share of enthused make do of the now extremely popular dance routine.

SS Rajamouli directed movie RRR won worldwide accolades and praises. M M Keeravani's Naatu Naatu which translates to ‘dance dance’ has won hearts all over. The song that features Ram Charan and Junior NTR has had the world grooving to its energetic beats and even the South Korea's ambassador or German embassy could not escape the fever.

German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Philipp Ackermann, shared a video on microblogging site Twitter and said, “Germans can't dance? Me & my Indo-German team celebrated #NaatuNaatu’s victory at #Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun!"

In the video the ambassador and several staffers of the German Embassy performed a flash mob near the Red Fort to the tune of Naatu Naatu. The video was even posted on his Twitter account.

Take a look at the video here

This video got many likes and retweets. One Twitter user tagged the British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis and said, “Sir you are next". To that Ellis replied, “Hmmm. Interesting….".

Further Last month 50 diplomats and staff from the Korean Embassy, as well as Indian and Korean nationals working at the Korean Cultural Centre, danced to Naatu Naatu.

"Do you know Naatu? We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!!" the Korean Embassy in India wrote on Twitter.

𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐭𝐮 𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐭𝐮 𝐑𝐑𝐑 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 - 𝐊𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚



Do you know Naatu?



We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!! pic.twitter.com/r2GQgN9fwC — Korean Embassy India (@RokEmbIndia) February 25, 2023

Meanwhile, dancing legend Prabhu Deva and the team of Ram Charan's new movie celebrated the Oscar win of Naatu Naatu in style. Upon Ram Charan's return to the sets of his film after the Oscars, the team of RC15 not only welcomed him with a giant garland but also performed the hugely popular signature step of the song.

Indian men's cricket team member and former captain Virat Kohli was also seen breaking into the Naatu naatu dance during the India Australia match.

Meanwhile, people in Taiwan also shared videos of enjoying themselves to Naatu Naatu. “Naatu naatu and RRR are loved in Taiwan as much as in other parts of the world. Time for RRR screening in Taiwan?" they wrote on Twitter.