'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' wins Oscar for Original Song

Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes missed the chance to win the Best Documentary Feature Film Oscar. The film, which HBO has since bought, was up against Navalny, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, A House Built of Splinters and other contenders. Writing with Fire, a film by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, was nominated for an Oscar last year but fell short to Questlove's Summer of Soul.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}