'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' wins Oscar for Original Song

'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' has won the Oscar for Original Song.
'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' has won the Oscar for Original Song. The hype around it turned out to be worth it as India will be bringing one more Oscar home.
Following the Oscar musical victory, MM Keeravaani has brought world’s attention back to India. The joyfully-energising anthem "Naatu Naatu" from the movie "RRR" by Keeravaani won best original song. Keeravaani composed the music, and Chandrabose wrote the lyrics.
In a recent interview, Keeravaani stated he felt compelled to use the Oscars' platform to promote other Indian artists.
He stated, "It’s important so that more and more music and talented artists from my country can have a chance to get this kind of recognition, so that the world embraces India music more than ever."
Outside of the movie, "Naatu Naatu" has gained a lot of attention. It has more than 122 million YouTube views and sparked a TikTok competition where individuals try to make videos with it.
“Naatu Naatu" was India’s second Oscar for the night. The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, received a well-deserved nomination in the Best Documentary Short category. The movie has a running time of 41 minutes and debuted on Netflix on December 8, 2022.
Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes missed the chance to win the Best Documentary Feature Film Oscar. The film, which HBO has since bought, was up against Navalny, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, A House Built of Splinters and other contenders. Writing with Fire, a film by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, was nominated for an Oscar last year but fell short to Questlove's Summer of Soul.
Other contenders for best original song included Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" with BloodPop, Diane Warren's "Tell It Like a Woman," Rihanna's "Lift Me Up," a song she co-wrote with Tems, director Ryan Coogler, and composer Ludwig Goransson, and "This is a Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Ryan Lott, who together with his band Son Lux was also nominated for best original score, worked with Mitski, David Byrne, and Ryan Lott to compose the latter song.
