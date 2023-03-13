Naatu Naatu receives standing ovation at Oscar 20232 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 09:45 AM IST
Naatu Naatu was introduced by popular Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who was interrupted at least thrice owing to loud cheers from the audience.
RRR's Naatu Naatu performance at Oscar 2023 received a standing ovation from the A-list audience present at the event. The song was introduced by Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and performed by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.
