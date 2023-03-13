RRR's Naatu Naatu performance at Oscar 2023 received a standing ovation from the A-list audience present at the event. The song was introduced by Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and performed by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

The performance was brought to life by dancers of different ethnicities with the two lead performers lip-syncing to the song dressed similarly to Junior NTR and Ram Charan in the original performance.

RRR Director SS Rajamouli was later seen waving to the performers after an electrifying performance that could well be the highlight of this year's Oscars.

Padukone had to stop at least 3 times in the middle of her introduction speech owing to loud cheers from the elite audience members. She wore a Louis Vuitton black gown with matching satin gloves along with a neckpiece from Cartier. The actor started her speech by saying “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation".

“It plays during an pivotal scene in 'RRR', a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonial themes, it's also a total banger," the Pathaan star added.

Deepika Padukone introducing Naatu Naatu at the Oscars ✨#Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/LIAiiE4oko — Tony (@AbelX0) March 13, 2023

RRR is a pre-independence fictional story set in the 1920s and follows the life of two real-life revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR.

Naatu Naatu was originally shot in the lawns of the Presidential Palace of Kyiv, Ukraine with a runtime of 4 minutes 35 seconds. It celebrates the spirit of dance and bonhomie featuring Junior NTR and Ram Charan in the dance performance.

The popular Telugu song is the first song from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. It has been nominated in the ‘Original song’ category where it will compete with ‘Applause’ from 'Tell It like a Woman', 'This Is A Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', ‘Lift Me Up’ from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and ‘Hold My Hand’ from 'Top Gun: Maverick'.