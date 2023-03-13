Naatu Naatu receives standing ovation at Oscar 2023

The popular Telugu song is the first song from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. It has been nominated in the ‘Original song’ category where it will compete with ‘Applause’ from 'Tell It like a Woman', 'This Is A Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', ‘Lift Me Up’ from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and ‘Hold My Hand’ from 'Top Gun: Maverick'.