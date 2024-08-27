Nabanna Abhiyan rally: Kolkata police use lathi charge, tear gas on protestors demanding resignation of Mamata Banerjee

The 'Nabanna Abhiyan' march kicks off in West Bengal, with protestors assembling at Santragachi in Howrah over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder incident.

Livemint
Updated27 Aug 2024, 12:53 PM IST
West Bengal: Police use water cannons to disperse protestors from Howrah Bridge. (Photo: ANI)
West Bengal: Police use water cannons to disperse protestors from Howrah Bridge. (Photo: ANI)

West Bengal: The 'Nabanna Abhiyan' march has started with protesters assembling at Santragachi in Howrah demanding the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the arrest of those involved in the alleged rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, protestors drag away Police barricades. Police resort to opening lathi charges and lobbing tear gas shells to disperse them.

With at least 25 DCP-ranked officers managing security within Kolkata Police jurisdiction, and four IGs, numerous DIGs, and SP-ranked officers leading security forces in Howrah, the city is preparing for a significant confrontation. The authorities are taking measures to prevent the 'Nabanna Abhijan' rallies from approaching the state secretariat on Tuesday.

 

Student organization 'Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj' and the dissident group 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha' are scheduled to hold their 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally on Tuesday afternoon, despite the administration's declaration of the event as “illegal and unauthorized.”

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said that Mamata Banerjee is not Didi but is behaving like Idi Ameen. “Mamata Banerjee's government has protected the rapists, destroyed evidence, and suppressed the voice of truth, for which the Supreme Court and the High Court reprimanded. Now once again when the students, doctors, and common citizens' are taking out Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan' to demand justice for the daughter, Mamata Banerjee's government is blocking the roads,” added Poonawalla.

 

As reported by PTI, Bengal police have confirmed the preventive arrest of four students on grounds of hatching a "conspiracy of murder and attempted murder".

Police have set up aluminium guard walls reinforced by wooden barricades in at least five locations in Kolkata's approach ways to the Howrah Bridge, including at the foot of the bridge at the Kolkata end to stop the rally from proceeding any further, officials said.

In Howrah, barricades reinforced with iron and steel bolted to the ground have been set up at four places on Kona Expressway and other approach roads to the secretariat, they added.

A massive deployment of armed police, RAF, and special combat forces has been set up on both sides of the Hooghly River to manage potential violence. Security measures include drone surveillance, tear gas shells, and five water cannons.

In an unprecedented move, cargo ship containers and 10-foot-high iron guard walls have been used to block roads, particularly on AJC Bose Road and Vidyasagar Setu approach roads, effectively turning the city and its outskirts into a virtual fortress.

In Howrah, over 2,000 police personnel would be dotting various approach points to Nabanna who would be led by four ADGs, 13 DIGs and 15 SP-ranked officers. Four water cannon trucks have also been deployed.

Traffic movement at both Kolkata and Howrah ends has been severely restricted by the police since this morning.

(This is a breaking news)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Aug 2024, 12:53 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaNabanna Abhiyan rally: Kolkata police use lathi charge, tear gas on protestors demanding resignation of Mamata Banerjee

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ICICI Bank

    1,231.00
    01:55 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    18.1 (1.49%)

    Tata Power

    427.45
    01:54 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    5 (1.18%)

    GAIL India

    237.00
    01:55 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    1.75 (0.74%)

    Tata Steel

    155.20
    01:55 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    100.64
    01:51 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    8.14 (8.8%)

    Kfin Technologies

    1,097.65
    01:51 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    88.45 (8.76%)

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports

    145.80
    01:49 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    10.6 (7.84%)

    Godrej Industries

    1,006.00
    01:51 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    54.45 (5.72%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,059.00992.00
      Chennai
      73,195.00-157.00
      Delhi
      74,203.001,422.00
      Kolkata
      73,483.00131.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue