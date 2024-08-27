LIVE UPDATES

Kolkata Protest LIVE Updates: Police lathi charges on protestors demanding resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee

1 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2024, 01:55 PM IST

Kolkata Protest LIVE Updates: Police on Tuesday hosed protestors with water cannons as they climbed atop police barricades and clashed with police personnel in Howrah. Check all the live updates here on LiveMint.