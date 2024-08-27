Hello User
Kolkata Protest LIVE Updates: Police lathi charges on protestors demanding resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:55 PM IST
Livemint

Kolkata Protest LIVE Updates: Police on Tuesday hosed protestors with water cannons as they climbed atop police barricades and clashed with police personnel in Howrah. Check all the live updates here on LiveMint.

Kolkata Protest LIVE Updates: Police personnel deployed at Howrah Bridge in view of 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally called by Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj, a students' organisation, to protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata Protest LIVE Updates: Kolkata police on Tuesday used water cannons to disperse protestors at Santragachi in Howrah during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' march, as they climbed onto and broke through police barricades and clashed with officers.

The protestors also dragged away barricades, prompting police to respond with lathi charges and tear gas.

The rally, which was organized in response to the ongoing controversy surrounding the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, started with people assembling at Santragachi before moving from College Square in Kolkata.

In preparation for the protest, police had established heavy security around the West Bengal state secretariat.

Get all the Kolkata Protest LIVE Updates here on LiveMint.

27 Aug 2024, 01:55 PM IST Kolkata Protest LIVE Updates: Police fire teargas shells amid stone pelting by protesters | Watch

Police fire teargas shells amid stone pelting by protesters during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally.

27 Aug 2024, 01:49 PM IST Kolkata Protest LIVE Updates: Protests continue at Howrah Bridge, as part of 'Nabanna Abhiyan' march

West Bengal: Protests continue at Howrah Bridge, as part of 'Nabanna Abhiyan' march, over RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case.

27 Aug 2024, 01:48 PM IST Kolkata Protest LIVE Updates: Protests continue at Howrah Bridge | WATCH

West Bengal: Protests continue at Howrah Bridge, as part of 'Nabanna Abhiyan' march, over RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case.

27 Aug 2024, 01:47 PM IST Kolkata Protest LIVE Updates: People break, drag away police barricades during protest rally

Police on Tuesday hosed protestors with water cannons as they climbed atop police barricades, clashed with police personnel and broke the barricades at Santragachi in Howrah during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' protest march.

Protestors also dragged away police barricades and police resorted to opening lathicharge and lobbying tear gas shells to disperse them. (ANI)

