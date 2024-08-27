Kolkata Protest LIVE Updates: Kolkata police on Tuesday used water cannons to disperse protestors at Santragachi in Howrah during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' march, as they climbed onto and broke through police barricades and clashed with officers.
The protestors also dragged away barricades, prompting police to respond with lathi charges and tear gas.
The rally, which was organized in response to the ongoing controversy surrounding the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, started with people assembling at Santragachi before moving from College Square in Kolkata.
In preparation for the protest, police had established heavy security around the West Bengal state secretariat.
Police fire teargas shells amid stone pelting by protesters during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally.
West Bengal: Protests continue at Howrah Bridge, as part of 'Nabanna Abhiyan' march, over RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case.
