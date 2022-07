The National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has released a notification for Grade-A recruitment for 2022.

NABARD has invited eligible candidates to apply for Assistant Manager Grade A posts.

Interested candidates can apply online through the NABARD's official site - www.nabard.org. The registration process is set to begin next Monday, 18 July 2022. The last date to register for the above positions is 7 August 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 170 posts will be filled in the organization.

Out of total vacancies, 161 posts will be filled at Rural Development Banking Service, 7 posts will be filled at Rajbhasha Service and 2 posts will be filled at Protocol & Security Service.

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Registration start- 18 July 2022

Registration ends- 7 August 2022.

NABARD Grade-A Exam Date: To be announced soon.

NABARD Recruitment 2022 Application Process

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before 7 August 2022, through the official website —www.nabard.org.

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager Grade A (Rural Development Banking Service)- 161

Assistant Manager Grade A (Rajbhasha Service)-7

Assistant Manager Grade A (Protocol & Security Service.)-3

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

General: The candidate should hold a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD applicants) in aggregate or Post Graduate degree with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognized university or Ph.D.

Agriculture – Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD ) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Agriculture / Agriculture (Soil Science/ Agronomy) with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate from a recognized University / Institution.

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification shared on the official website.