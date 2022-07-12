Interested candidates can apply online through the NABARD's official site - www.nabard.org.
The registration process is set to begin next Monday, 18 July 2022. The last date to register for the above positions is August 07, 2022
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has released a notification for Grade-A recruitment for 2022.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has released a notification for Grade-A recruitment for 2022.
NABARD has invited eligible candidates to apply for Assistant Manager Grade A posts.
NABARD has invited eligible candidates to apply for Assistant Manager Grade A posts.
Interested candidates can apply online through the NABARD's official site - www.nabard.org. The registration process is set to begin next Monday, 18 July 2022. The last date to register for the above positions is 7 August 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Interested candidates can apply online through the NABARD's official site - www.nabard.org. The registration process is set to begin next Monday, 18 July 2022. The last date to register for the above positions is 7 August 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 170 posts will be filled in the organization.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 170 posts will be filled in the organization.
Out of total vacancies, 161 posts will be filled at Rural Development Banking Service, 7 posts will be filled at Rajbhasha Service and 2 posts will be filled at Protocol & Security Service.
Out of total vacancies, 161 posts will be filled at Rural Development Banking Service, 7 posts will be filled at Rajbhasha Service and 2 posts will be filled at Protocol & Security Service.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before 7 August 2022, through the official website —www.nabard.org.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before 7 August 2022, through the official website —www.nabard.org.
NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Assistant Manager Grade A (Rural Development Banking Service)- 161
Assistant Manager Grade A (Rural Development Banking Service)- 161
Assistant Manager Grade A (Rajbhasha Service)-7
Assistant Manager Grade A (Rajbhasha Service)-7
Assistant Manager Grade A (Protocol & Security Service.)-3
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Assistant Manager Grade A (Protocol & Security Service.)-3
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
General: The candidate should hold a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD applicants) in aggregate or Post Graduate degree with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognized university or Ph.D.
General: The candidate should hold a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD applicants) in aggregate or Post Graduate degree with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognized university or Ph.D.
Agriculture – Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD ) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Agriculture / Agriculture (Soil Science/ Agronomy) with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate from a recognized University / Institution.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Agriculture – Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/ PWBD ) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Agriculture / Agriculture (Soil Science/ Agronomy) with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate from a recognized University / Institution.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification shared on the official website.
Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification shared on the official website.