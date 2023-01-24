Nabard projects Madhya Pradesh’s credit potential at ₹2.58 lakh crore1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 06:09 PM IST
The estimated credit potential of Madhya Pradesh has increased from ₹2.42 lakh crore in 2022-23, up 6.43%.
New Delhi: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) on Tuesday projected Madhya Pradesh’s priority sector credit potential at ₹2.58 lakh crore for the upcoming financial year 2023-24.
