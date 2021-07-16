NABARD Recruitment 2021: Notification for 162 Assistant Managers and Managers posts out. Check details1 min read . 09:37 AM IST
NABARD Jobs 2021: Applicants should know that they can apply online for 162 Assistant Managers and Managers vacancies
NABARD Recruitment 2021: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) on Thursday issued a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Managers and Managers on Grade A and B posts. Applicants should know that they can apply online for 162 Assistant Managers and Managers vacancies starting from July 17, 2021 to August 7.
NABARD jobs: Important Dates
Online registration starting date: July 17, 2021
Last date to apply Online: August 7, 2021
Last date to edit application details: August 7, 2021
NABARD jobs: Vacancy Details
Assistant Manager (Rural Development Banking Service): 148
Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (Rajbhasha Service): 5`
Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (Protocal & Security Service): 2
Manager in Grade ‘B’ (Rural)(Development Banking Service) : 7
NABARD jobs: Age Limit
Minimum: 21 years
Maximum: 30 years
NABARD jobs: Education qualification
For Assistant Manager (Grade A): Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognized University/institute with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/ST/ PWBD applicants 55%) in aggregate or Post Graduate degree with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognized university or Ph.D.
For Manager (Grade B): Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/ST/ PWBD applicants 55%) in aggregate or Post Graduate degree with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognized university or Ph.D.
