Home >News >India >NABARD Recruitment 2021: Notification for 162 Assistant Managers and Managers posts out. Check details

NABARD Recruitment 2021: Notification for 162 Assistant Managers and Managers posts out. Check details

NABARD on Thursday issued a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Managers and Managers
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Livemint

NABARD Jobs 2021: Applicants should know that they can apply online for 162 Assistant Managers and Managers vacancies

NABARD Recruitment 2021: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) on Thursday issued a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Managers and Managers on Grade A and B posts. Applicants should know that they can apply online for 162 Assistant Managers and Managers vacancies starting from July 17, 2021 to August 7.

NABARD jobs: Important Dates

Online registration starting date: July 17, 2021

Last date to apply Online: August 7, 2021

Last date to edit application details: August 7, 2021

NABARD jobs: Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager (Rural Development Banking Service): 148

Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (Rajbhasha Service): 5

Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (Protocal & Security Service): 2

Manager in Grade ‘B’ (Rural)(Development Banking Service) : 7

NABARD jobs: Age Limit

Minimum: 21 years

Maximum: 30 years

NABARD jobs: Education qualification

For Assistant Manager (Grade A): Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognized University/institute with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/ST/ PWBD applicants 55%) in aggregate or Post Graduate degree with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognized university or Ph.D.

For Manager (Grade B): Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/ST/ PWBD applicants 55%) in aggregate or Post Graduate degree with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognized university or Ph.D.

