National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned ₹795 crore for reconstructing infrastructure damaged by cyclone Amphan that ripped through West Bengal in May, an official of the agency said on Thursday.

The state government had sought ₹1,028 crore from NABARD for repairing impaired embankments under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF).

The amount of ₹795 crore was sanctioned following the appeal of the government, the official said.

Cyclone Amphan struck West Bengal on May 20, killing 96 people and leaving behind a trail of destruction.

NABARD has already provided ₹145 crore under RIDF to the state as special liquidity support for boosting rural infrastructure in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

