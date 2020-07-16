Subscribe
Home >News >India >NABARD sanctions 795 cr to re-construct infra damaged by cyclone in Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announces relief for those affected by Cyclone Amphan

NABARD sanctions 795 cr to re-construct infra damaged by cyclone in Bengal

1 min read . 08:52 PM IST PTI

  • The state government had sought 1,028 crore from NABARD for repairing impaired embankments while NABARD has already provided 145 crore under RIDF

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned 795 crore for reconstructing infrastructure damaged by cyclone Amphan that ripped through West Bengal in May, an official of the agency said on Thursday.

The state government had sought 1,028 crore from NABARD for repairing impaired embankments under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF).

The amount of 795 crore was sanctioned following the appeal of the government, the official said.

Cyclone Amphan struck West Bengal on May 20, killing 96 people and leaving behind a trail of destruction.

NABARD has already provided 145 crore under RIDF to the state as special liquidity support for boosting rural infrastructure in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

