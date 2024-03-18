NABARD to launch ₹1000-crore blended fund for agri-startups: chairman Shaji KV
The fund will invest in startups facing challenges in scaling up operations due to limited access to equity and debt instruments to create new forward and backward linkages in the rural ecosystem
New Delhi: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will launch a ₹1,000-crore fund to bolster technology-driven agri-startups and rural enterprises, said chairman Shaji K.V. on Monday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message