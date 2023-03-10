MUMBAI : The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) is looking to recruit external human resource consultants as it prepares to hire officials in mid- and junior-level positions, according to a document.

With senior positions almost filled up, the state-run institution wants the new HR consultants to prepare job specifications and description for other positions, produce advertisements, shortlist applicants, and do background checks for new roles, according to the document.

“The bank wishes to empanel human resource recruitment consultants for recruiting manpower in junior and middle management positions on regular or contract basis in NaBFID," the document, a public call for applications, issued on Thursday showed.

These consultants will have to identify suitable candidates based on experience, skill sets, academic qualification for certain critical positions specified by the bank and coordinate with them for their participation. They will also have to provide the complete list of applicants clearly indicating their eligibility or otherwise to the bank keeping a window for objections, if any.

Based on the objections received within the stipulated period, the consultant will have to take appropriate corrective action, if required, and prepare the final list of eligible candidates.

According to the document, the selected HR consultants will have to handle background checks, caste verification, credit checks, and credit history of candidates. “The bidder should ensure that the candidates identified should not have any police record/criminal record against them. The antecedent and caste report should be in prescribed format duly signed by competent authority," it said.

After appointing veteran banker K.V. Kamath as the chairman of NaBFID in 2021, the government appointed last year former Union Bank of India chief executive Rajkiran Rai G as the managing director of the institution. Moreover, the financial services institutions bureau also recommended the names of Monika Kalia, B.S.Venkatesha and Samuel Jebaraj as deputy managing directors of NaBFID.

The Reserve Bank of India said on 9 March last year that NaBFID has been set up as a development finance institution (DFI) to support the development of long-term infrastructure financing and the regulator would supervise it as an All India Financial Institution (AIFI). It is the fifth AIFI after Exim Bank, Nabard, National Housing Bank and Sidbi.

Mint reported in March 2022 that NaBFID is being set up on the lines of the New Development Bank based in China, wherein senior executives from top institutions were on secondment. The institution will spearhead financing of infrastructure projects, the FY22 Union budget said.

The government decided to set up NaBFID as lenders were not too keen on large exposures to infrastructure projects after burning their fingers in the last round of financing.

The long gestation period of infrastructure projects typically leads to asset-liability mismatches, considering that the liabilities, or resources of lenders, averages about a year.