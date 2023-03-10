NaBFID looks for HR help to hire more staff2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 10:10 PM IST
- With senior positions almost filled up, the state-run institution wants the new HR consultants to prepare job specifications and description for other positions
MUMBAI : The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) is looking to recruit external human resource consultants as it prepares to hire officials in mid- and junior-level positions, according to a document.
