Nadda accuses Sonia Gandhi for creating panic in fight against Covid-19

Nadda wrote a four-page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, a day after the Congress Working Committee hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over the handling of the coronavirus crisis
BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday accused the Congress of "misleading" people and creating "false panic" in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and alleged that the conduct of its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, will be remembered for "duplicity and pettiness".
Nadda wrote a four-page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, a day after the Congress Working Committee hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over the handling of the coronavirus crisis.