Nadda's convoy attacked in Bengal: Centre seeks report; TMC slams BJP's 'drama'

On Thursday, stones rained in a torrent, shattering windscreens of vehicles as the convoys of BJP national president J.P. Nadda and party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya came under attack by alleged TMC supporters in West Bengal.

An angry Nadda called the attack "unprecedented" and alleged the state has slipped into "complete lawlessness and goonda raj". The BJP chief also said that the party is going to win next year's Assembly elections in the state.

"I can say with confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party will form the next government in West Bengal in 2021, lotus will bloom," Nadda said while addressing the party workers at South 24 Paraganas.

He further said, "What I witnessed today is shocking and unprecedented. West Bengal has become a state characterised by utter lawlessness and intolerance. The administration has completely failed and goonda raj prevails."

Mamata claims attack staged

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee insinuated the attack was staged.

"Every day they (BJP activists) are coming out (for rallies) with firearms. They are slapping themselves and blaming it on the Trinamool Congress. Just think of the situation. They are roaming around with the BSF, CRPF, Army, CISF....then why are you so scared," Mamata Banerjee said in Kolkata.

"They (BJP) has no other work. At times Home Minister is here, other times its Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha is here. When they've no audience, they call their workers for doing Nautanki," the West Bengal CM said.

Govt seeks report from WB govt on security lapses

The Centre has sought a report from the Bengal government on alleged "serious security lapses" during the visit of BJP president J P Nadda to the state, officials said.

The Union home ministry's communication to the West Bengal government came after BJP state unit chief Dilip Ghosh wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In his letter, Ghosh alleged that a "mob" of over 200 people with sticks and bamboos were demonstrating raising black flags in front of BJP's state unit office in Kolkata.

Nadda says 'state has slipped into goonda raj'

Nadda said he was not hurt as he was travelling in a bulletproof car, but others in the convoy were assaulted. When such a thing can happen to senior leaders of the BJP, the the plight of common party cadres can be easily imagined, he said.

"If I have reached here for the meeting it is due to Maa Durga's grace...I can imagine how difficult it is for common party workers in Bengal," he said.

The BJP leader asserted the days of the TMC government are numbered. "We have to defeat this goonda raj and we will," he said, adding "the state has reached a new low under the misrule of the TMC government".

"Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured in the attack today. It is a matter of shame for democracy. There isn't a car in our convoy which was not attacked. I am safe because I was travelling in a bullet-proof car. This state of lawlessness and intolerance in West Bengal has to end," he said.

"This goonda raj cannot be allowed to continue. This is jungle raj, the administration has collapsed."

Without naming Abhishek Banerjee, Nadda referred to him and said it is also a matter of shame that the present MP of Diamond Harbour is not seen in his constituency.

