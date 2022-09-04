Nadda to meet with MPs, discuss details of ‘Seva Pakhwara’ on PM Modi's birthday

BJP National President JP Nadda will meet his party MPs via video conferencing discussing the planning of 16-day 'Seva Parkhwara (service fortnight) to mark Prime Minister Modi's birthday on 17 September
BJP President JP Nadda will hold a meeting with party MPs via video conferencing today to discuss the details of the 16-day ‘Seva Pakhwara’ (service fortnight) to mark Prime Minister Modi's birthday on 17 September.
"Seva Pakhwara" will be celebrated from September 17 till the birth anniversary of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.
BJP is planning to celebrate Prime Minister Modi's birthday and the BJP president has given instructions to all the party workers and leaders to celebrate it as "Seva Pakhwara".
"Seva Pakwara" will see the party organising exhibitions on PM Narendra Modi at the district level, strategizing promotion of the book "Modi @20 Sapne Hue Sakaar", blood donation camp and free check-up camp and distribution of artificial limbs and equipment.
BJP is also planning a tree plantation drive and several cleanliness campaigns and running a campaign for the promotion of COVID-19 booster dose
BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh also wrote a letter to all party workers regarding the programmes planned under the aegis of ‘Seva Pakhwara’.
The BJP President has directed to promote programmes related to 'Unity in Diversity and 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' as part of the celebration and upload pictures of all programmes on the NaMo App.
For the smooth conduct of "Seva Pakhwara",BJP has given the responsibility to National General Secretary Arun Singh, National Vice President Raghubar Das, National Secretary Vijaya Rahatkar, National Secretary Arvind Menon, National President of Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya, National President Kisan Morcha Rajkumar Chahar, BJP minority morcha President Jamal Siddiqui.
BJP is also planning to organize various events on the birth anniversary of Bhartiya Jana Sangh Leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on 25 September and JP Nadda has intructed to organize various programmes on Upadhyaya and discussions on his personality.
Last year, BJP launched a mega 20-day public outreach on PM Modi's 71st birthday commemorating his 20 years in public life.
