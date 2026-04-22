Nadendla Bhaskar Rao, ex- Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister who led coup against NTR, dies at 90

Former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Nadendla Bhaskar Rao, who led a coup against TDP founder N T Rama Rao in 1984, died here on Wednesday.

He was 90.

Bhaskar Rao breathed his last at a super-speciality hospital here while undergoing treatment for old age-related ailments, a Jana Sena Party release said.

His son Nadenda Manohar, a key leader of Jana Sena, is currently serving as the Civil Supplies Minister in Andhra Pradesh.

Bhaskar Rao, who was a minister in the cabinet of N T Rama Rao, rebelled against the latter and became Chief Minister.

However, Bhaskar Rao's tenure lasted only for a month and NTR took over as Chief Minister again following a massive 'Save Democracy' movement carried out by the TDP.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had played a key role in the campaign to restore NTR as the Chief Minister.

Bhaskar Rao was later elected to the Lok Sabha on Congress ticket in 1998.

However, he joined BJP in 2019 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Rao's body will be kept at his residence in Jubilee Hills here for friends, relatives, fans and well-wishers to pay their last respects.