Nafe Singh Rathee murder: Two shooters involved in Haryana INLD chief killing, nabbed from Goa
Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee murder case update: Two shooters, Saurav and Ashish, arrested in Goa by Jhajjar Police, Delhi Police Special Cell, and Haryana STF. Search ongoing for two more suspects.
Two shooters namely Saurav and Ashish nabbed from Goa in a joint operation by Jhajjar Police, Delhi Police Special Cell, and Haryana STF in the Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee murder case, said officials on Monday.
