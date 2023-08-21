Nag Panchami 2023: Devotees throng temples to offer prayers on the occasion

Nag Panchami 2023: On the auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami which is falling on Shravan Somwar, devotees are showing up in large numbers in temple to offer their prayers.

Nag Panchami 2023: On the auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami, devotees are thronging temples to offer their prayers to lord Shiva and Nag Vasuki. This year's Nag Panchami is a little more special as it is coinciding with Shravan Somwar on Monday.

To offer their prayers, large number of devotees showed up at Nagvasuki Temple in Prayagraj on Monday. Not just Prayagraj, large number of devotees are expected to visit Shiva temple today as it is considered good to visit temple on this day.

In Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, devotees are visiting in large numbers to Nag Kuan temple to offer prayers on the occasion.

Nag Panchami 2023 date and timing Nag Panchami is celebrated every year on Shukla Paksha Panchami, which is also known as the fifth day of Sawan month. The festival is celebrated two days after Hariyali Teej in the month of July or August. On this day, devotees pray to the Serpent God, offer them milk, and also pray for the safety of their family members. The Nag Panchami puja time will begin at 5:53 am and end at 8:30 am, according to HT. Tithi of Nag Panchami puja will start on Monday at 12:21 am and conclude on Tuesday at 2:00 am.

Nag Panchami 2023: History and importance According to Hindu traditions, Nag Panchami is a festival dedicated to snakes and the god of serpents. It is considered highly auspicious to worship snakes on this day. The reptiles are considered as highly powerful and widely worshipped as deities by devotees from the Naga tribe. According to HT, Drik Panchang mentions the worshipping of twelve snakes on the occassion of Nag Panchami. These twelve snakes are Anant, Shesha, Vasuki, Padma, Kambal, Karkotak, Ashvatar, Dritrashtra, Shankhpal, Kaliya, Takshak, and Pingal. It is also considered that devotees who worship snakes on this day get rid of their fear of serpents and Kaal Sarpa Dosh.