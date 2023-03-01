Nagaland: 1 person votes for entire family under GB sytem; all you need to know
- Nagaland follows the GB system. In the villages of Nagaland, GB means Raja or king, this system is applicable in most of the villages of the state,
India's democratic values stand on several important factors, one of which is 'organising a fair election'. The Election Commission of India is a supreme body that takes care of conducting clean elections without any fraud. However, reports of booth capturing have always emerged from certain states such as West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×