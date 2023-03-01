India's democratic values stand on several important factors, one of which is 'organising a fair election'. The Election Commission of India is a supreme body that takes care of conducting clean elections without any fraud. However, reports of booth capturing have always emerged from certain states such as West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

In the latest report by Dainik Bhaskar, a shocking report has emerged from Nagaland. As per the Hindi daily, in the northeastern state, one person votes for the entire family. The report alleged that money is also distributed among the family members. This time this rate is being told as ₹25-50 thousand per family.

Nagaland follows the GB system. In the villages of Nagaland, GB means Raja or king, this system is applicable in most of the villages of the state, there is one GB in the villages and it has four assistant GBs and a village council.

It is said that the GB tradition has been going on here since ancient times. The successor of the one who was GB will continue to be GB and the successor of the assistant GB will also continue to maintain this royal tradition.

They have to decide after consulting the village council, the village has its own rules and regulations, but the most important condition is that whatever the GB orders, it has to be followed.

The villages in Nagaland where the GB system is implemented have their own rules and regulations, if there is a need for amendment, a meeting is held at the head GB's house, in which amendments are made after consultation.

If the Village Council takes a decision on any issue, but people disagree with it, then they can go to the Head GB, whatever decision the Head GB takes is valid. The committee decides where to spend the money that comes for the development of the village, but the final order is given by the GB only.

What does the Indian constitution say?

Under Article-326 of the Constitution, every citizen above 18 years of age has been given the right to vote. And, it is illegal to pressurise someone into making their voting decision.

Article 19 of the Constitution gives every voter the right to know about the financial status and criminal record of the candidate. In 2013, voters got the option of 'NOTA'. It means a voter does not favour any candidate.

Meanwhile, repolling is happening at four polling stations in Nagaland on Wednesday. Election officials in the state have not cited any reasons for the repolling in the four polling stations.

Nagaland saw nearly 86% voter turnout in the assembly polls held on Monday.

The polling was held across 59 constituencies. Since 31-Akuluto AC in Nagaland remained uncontested with only one candidate, no poll was required there.

The results will be declared tomorrow, 2 March.