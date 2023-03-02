Nagaland: BJP state chief Temjen Imna Along leading, after trailing initially

After trailing in the earlier rounds of counting for the Nagaland Assembly, the BJP's Nagaland chief Temjen Imna Along opened up a lead in his constituency, Alongtaki, on Thursday.
According to the latest counting trends shared by the Election Commission of India at 12.15 pm, the BJP Nagaland chief was leading Janata Dal (United) candidate J Lanu Longchar by 1,202 votes.
Temjen Imna Along had bagged 5439 votes to Longchar's 4237, as per the latest counting trends shared by the ED at 12.15pm.
As per trends available for 55 out of 60 seats, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) was ahead in 20 seats while its alliance partner the BJP was leading in 10 seats, the EC website said. The NDPP and BJP fought the election on a 40:20 seat sharing agreement.
NDPP supremo and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio was leading by over 6,000 votes against his nearest Indian National Congress party rival Seyievilie Sachu, it said.
Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Yanthungo Patton on Thursday exuded confidence the ruling NDPP-BJP alliance was on course to return to power in the state with a thumping majority.
Speaking to ANI after the early trends amid the ongoing counting of votes put the ruling alliance in a commanding lead over rivak players, Patton said, "As per the latest trends, our NDPP-BJP alliance is comfortably ahead and we are on course to return to power with a thumping majority under the leadership of our CM, Nephiu Rio."
Invoking the last Assembly polls where his party had bagged 12 seats, Patton said, "This time, we are expecting better results."
As per the latest trends, the BJP was leading in 12 Assembly constituencies while the NDPP was leading in 22 seats.
BJP was leading in Dimapur-I, Ghaspani-I, Seyochung Sitimi, Southern Angami-II, Tuensang Sadar-I, Tuli, Tyui.
State Deputy CM Patton had bagged 10,403 votes to 5804 votes secured by JD(U) candidate Senchumo Lotha, till 12.15pm.
The NDPP was leading in Chazouba, Chizami, Dimapur-II, Meluri, Northern Angami-I, Northern Angami-II, Peren, Phek, Pungro Kiphire, Sanis, and Western Angami constituencies.
