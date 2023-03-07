Nagaland cabinet swearing-in: Neiphiu Rio takes oath as CM for the fifth term2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 02:42 PM IST
- Rio will be leading an all-party government with no opposition in his state even as the central government continues talks with former rebels
The Nagaland cabinet swearing-in ceremony is underway, wherein the state's regional political party Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio took oath as Chief Minister of Nagaland for the fifth term.
