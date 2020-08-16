Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Nagaland Chief Secretary's office, DUDA sealed after COVID-19 case detected
Laborers wearing face masks ride a truck through a market area in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. India's coronavirus death toll overtook Britain's to become the fourth-highest in the world with another single-day record increase in cases Friday. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

Nagaland Chief Secretary's office, DUDA sealed after COVID-19 case detected

1 min read . 16 Aug 2020 ANI

This is also being done in view of the detection of a COVID19 positive person, said the order which is in effect from August 16

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohima Lithrongla Tongpi Rutsa has ordered the sealing of the office of Chief Secretary and Directorate of Under Developed Areas (DUDA) for 48 hours, as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on preventive measures to contain the COVID-19 spread.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohima Lithrongla Tongpi Rutsa has ordered the sealing of the office of Chief Secretary and Directorate of Under Developed Areas (DUDA) for 48 hours, as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on preventive measures to contain the COVID-19 spread.

This is also being done in view of the detection of a COVID19 positive person, said the order which is in effect from August 16.

This is also being done in view of the detection of a COVID19 positive person, said the order which is in effect from August 16.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"The fumigation and disinfection of the office premises are being initiated, following all the health safety measures and SOPs of the government. The proposed sealed area is mapped and cordoned off and the public and all concerned are advised to follow all safety precautions of wearing masks all the time," reads the order.

As per the Nagaland health department, there are a total of 3,394 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state including 1,958 active cases, 1,422 cured and 7 deaths.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated