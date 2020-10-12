Home >News >India >Nagaland Environment Minister CM Chang passes away at 78
Nagaland Minister CM Chang.
Nagaland Environment Minister CM Chang passes away at 78

1 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2020, 06:52 PM IST ANI

Chang was serving as the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Justice and Law

Nagaland Minister CM Chang on Monday passed away at Naga Hospital Authority in Kohima. He was 78-years-old.

Meanwhile, Adviser to the Chief Minister of Nagaland, Abu Metha condoled the death of the minister and said a vacuum has been created.

"Condolences on the demise of Mr CM Chang. He was a retired IAS officer, a former Lok Sabha MP, and a serving minister in the Nagaland Govt. Forthright, respected and always a gentleman. He will be missed. A huge vacuum has been created. RIP," Metha tweeted.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

