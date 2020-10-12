Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Nagaland Environment Minister CM Chang passes away at 78
Nagaland Minister CM Chang.

Nagaland Environment Minister CM Chang passes away at 78

1 min read . 06:52 PM IST ANI

Chang was serving as the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Justice and Law

Nagaland Minister CM Chang on Monday passed away at Naga Hospital Authority in Kohima. He was 78-years-old.

Nagaland Minister CM Chang on Monday passed away at Naga Hospital Authority in Kohima. He was 78-years-old.

Chang was serving as the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Justice and Law.

Chang was serving as the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Justice and Law.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Meanwhile, Adviser to the Chief Minister of Nagaland, Abu Metha condoled the death of the minister and said a vacuum has been created.

"Condolences on the demise of Mr CM Chang. He was a retired IAS officer, a former Lok Sabha MP, and a serving minister in the Nagaland Govt. Forthright, respected and always a gentleman. He will be missed. A huge vacuum has been created. RIP," Metha tweeted.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.