Nagaland Environment Minister CM Chang passes away at 78

Nagaland Environment Minister CM Chang passes away at 781 min read . 06:52 PM IST
Chang was serving as the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Justice and Law
Nagaland Minister CM Chang on Monday passed away at Naga Hospital Authority in Kohima. He was 78-years-old.
Chang was serving as the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Justice and Law.
Meanwhile, Adviser to the Chief Minister of Nagaland, Abu Metha condoled the death of the minister and said a vacuum has been created.
"Condolences on the demise of Mr CM Chang. He was a retired IAS officer, a former Lok Sabha MP, and a serving minister in the Nagaland Govt. Forthright, respected and always a gentleman. He will be missed. A huge vacuum has been created. RIP," Metha tweeted.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
