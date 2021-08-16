1 min read.Updated: 16 Aug 2021, 06:43 PM ISTLivemint
As per the directive released on Monday, apart from the relaxations that came into effect during the fourth phase of unlocking, all officers and half of other government staff will have to attend offices in the 5th phase
The fifth phase of the unlocking process in Nagaland will start from August 19, the state government said on Monday. The 15-day-long unlocking phase will continue till September 2.
As per the directive released on Monday, apart from the relaxations that came into effect during the fourth phase of unlocking, all officers and half of other government staff will have to attend offices in the 5th phase.