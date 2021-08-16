The fifth phase of the unlocking process in Nagaland will start from August 19, the state government said on Monday. The 15-day-long unlocking phase will continue till September 2.

As per the directive released on Monday, apart from the relaxations that came into effect during the fourth phase of unlocking, all officers and half of other government staff will have to attend offices in the 5th phase.

Here is what is allowed and what is not in the 5th phase of unlocking

All officers and half of other government employees will have to attend offices

Gymnasiums, which were earlier allowed to function with a maximum of 50 people, can now operate with half of their respective capacities

All relaxations granted in Unlock-4, which is in force from August 2 till August 18, will remain in effect

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who conducted a high-level meeting regarding COVID situation in the state, said

The Nagaland government on Monday announced, SOPs for Unlock-5 will be issued soon.

Nagaland began unlocking in phases from July 1. The state's positivity rate has slightly dipped to 10.06 per cent during the present phase from 10.57 per cent in Unlock-3.

Till Sunday, the state's caseload stood at 29,151, of which 1,224 are active, while 26,490 people have recovered, 601 patients have succumbed to the infection and 836 have migrated to other states.

